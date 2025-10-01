LATAM Airlines CEO: Tariffs not affecting Brazil-US travel

LATAM Airlines CEO, Roberto Alvo, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2025) "We have seen very robust and stable demand", adding: "At this point we haven't seen that the tariffs that are being discussed between Brazil and the US have affected travel Brazil or to the US". Mr Alvo said: "Probably we will see a little more of that in cargo for exports from Brazil to the US because now they have a 50% tariff". He noted: "But the airfreight industry from Brazil to the US is relatively small so it doesn't impact our operation in a significant way".