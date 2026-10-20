LATAM Airlines CEO: 'High prices will be in place for a long time'

LATAM Airlines CEO Roberto Alvo stated (19-Oct-2026) "The safe position to take today is that the high prices will be in place for a long time". Mr Alvo said: "Throughout this year, many people have had the impression that the crisis in the Middle East would be shorter", noting: "The situation has not normalised". Mr Alvo added demand for air travel in Latin America has not decreased, despite airlines raising fares. [more - Aviation Week]