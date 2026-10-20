LATAM Airlines CEO: 'High prices will be in place for a long time'
LATAM Airlines CEO Roberto Alvo stated (19-Oct-2026) "The safe position to take today is that the high prices will be in place for a long time". Mr Alvo said: "Throughout this year, many people have had the impression that the crisis in the Middle East would be shorter", noting: "The situation has not normalised". Mr Alvo added demand for air travel in Latin America has not decreased, despite airlines raising fares. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
CAPA - Centre for Aviation senior analyst for the Americas Lori Ranson said demand in North and Latin America held steady, with travellers still willing to pay higher fares, but airline financial results remained mixed and fuel was a major headwind.1 CAPA also reported Latin American carriers used fare increases and potential capacity trimming to offset a rapid fuel run-up linked to the Middle East war.2