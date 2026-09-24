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    24-Sep-2026 11:14 AM

    Demand 'holding steady' in the Americas: CAPA senior analyst

    CAPA - Centre for Aviation senior analyst for the Americas Lori Ranson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "optimistic demand is holding steady" for operators in North America and Latin America, but "financial results for airlines remain mixed". Ms Ranson added: "While booking windows are shortening and travel patterns are shifting, people are still travelling and for now are willing to pay higher fares". She also commented: "Fuel remains a major headwind, and some airlines are better positioned than others". [more - CAPA TV]

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