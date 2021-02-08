8-Feb-2021 10:03 AM
LAP launches tender for construction Lima Airport's new terminal
Lima Airport Partners (LAP) launched (05-Feb-2021) the tender process for the construction of Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport's new passenger terminal. The winner of the contract will be responsible for designing and constructing the terminal. The tender is scheduled to be awarded in 3Q2021 and the terminal is scheduled to be complete in 2025. The design will focus on six concept pillars:
- Expandability;
- Operational efficiency;
- Security;
- Sustainability;
- Passenger friendly;
- Peru's cultural heritage. [more - original PR - Spanish]