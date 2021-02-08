Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Feb-2021 10:03 AM

LAP launches tender for construction Lima Airport's new terminal

Lima Airport Partners (LAP) launched (05-Feb-2021) the tender process for the construction of Lima Jorge Chavez International Airport's new passenger terminal. The winner of the contract will be responsible for designing and constructing the terminal. The tender is scheduled to be awarded in 3Q2021 and the terminal is scheduled to be complete in 2025. The design will focus on six concept pillars:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More