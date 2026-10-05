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    5-Oct-2026 12:56 PM

    Lamu Airport commences handling international services

    Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), via its official Twitter account, announced (01-Oct-2026) Lamu Airport commenced handling international services on 30-Sep-2026, following the completion of "recent rehabilitation works [to enhance] the runway, taxiway & apron, enabling the airport to accommodate Code C aircraft". KAA also noted the completion of works to install "a new passenger walkway & additional aircraft parking capacity [to] strengthen airport operations". The airport authority noted Lamu Airport handled "five international flights from Nigeria, Ethiopia and Uganda" on 30-Sep-2026, including "welcoming a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft" for the first time.

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