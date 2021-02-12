Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Feb-2021 4:18 PM

Lagardère Travel Retail wins exclusive contract for two duty free stores at Dar Es Salaam Airport T3

Lagardère Travel Retail announced (09-Feb-2021) it won an exclusive concession with Tanzania Airports Authority for two duty free stores in the new Dar Es Salaam International Airport Terminal 3, through a JV with local distributor Bevco Ltd. Under the agreement, Lagardère and Bevco will build and operate the two stores totalling 206sqm and 160sqm respectively, featuring core duty free retail categories including travel accessories, souvenirs, food and refreshments. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More