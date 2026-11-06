6-Nov-2026 1:09 PM
La Compagnie confirms extension of Nice-New York Newark service into winter season
La Compagnie confirmed (05-Nov-2026) the extension of its twice weekly Nice-New York Newark service into the winter 2026/27 season, operated using A321neo aircraft with an all business class cabin. The airline connects Paris Orly, Nice and Milan Malpensa to New York Newark Liberty International Airport, with plans to launch Düsseldorf-New York Newark service on 21-Apr-2027. The expansion is supported by the planned arrival of a third A321LR in 2027, followed by an A321XLR in 2028. [more - original PR]