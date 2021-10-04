Become a CAPA Member
4-Oct-2021

Kumasi Airport phase two expansion to be complete in Jun-2022

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced (01-Oct-2021) phase two of the Kumasi Airport expansion project is 77% complete and is expected to be concluded in Jun-2022. Progress has reached 88% for the terminal building 93% for the road network, 89% for the apron and 53% for air traffic control, rescue and firefighting facilities. The project includes extending the runway from 1981m to 2320m, a terminal with capacity for 800,000 passengers p/a, a new taxiway and apron, two new parking stands, ground lighting systems, an air traffic control building and a fuel farm. Full completion of all phases of the expansion is scheduled for Oct-2022. The project is being undertaken by Contracta Construction UK with funding of EUR124.9 million through Santander, Deutsche Bank and UK Export Finance. [more - original PR]

