3-Jun-2026 4:38 PM
Kuala Lumpur International Airport seeking more routes to Europe
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Kuala Lumpur International Airport seeks more routes to Europe as it builds connectivity', stated (01-Jun-2026) Kuala Lumpur International Airport faces strong competition from other transit hubs in its region and is aiming to boost its international network by adding more long haul routes, with a particular focus on Europe. The airport has a strong network within Southeast Asia and can leverage that position to lure more carriers to launch or expand European services. It has routes to key Western European points, with notable growth occurring in 2025. More routes are in the pipeline, from both local and overseas carriers. [more - CAPA Analysis]