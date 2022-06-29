Become a CAPA Member
Korean Air to restore passenger cabins on three 777s and one A330

Korean Air announced (28-Jun-2022) plans to undertake works to re-modify three Boeing 777s for passenger operations, removing cargo pallets and reinstalling 269 passenger seats, from Jul-2022. The airline modified 10 777s for cargo operations in 2020, in response to increased demand for cargo transport following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passenger cabin restoration works will take approximately 10 days per aircraft. Korean Air also plans to re-modify one A330 for passenger operations in Jul-2022. [more - original PR - Korean]

