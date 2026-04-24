Korean Air to relocate services to Frankfurt Airport terminal 3 from Apr-2026

Korean Air announced (23-Apr-2026) plans to relocate services to Frankfurt Airport's new terminal 3 and to utilise the new SkyTeam lounge from 24-Apr-2026. The 550sqm SkyTeam Lounge is on the fourth floor in terminal 3's non Schengen international zone and seats 126 guests. The lounge will be available to eligible Korean Air passengers, including first and prestige class passengers, alongside SKYPASS Million Miler and Morning Calm Premium Club members travelling on Korean Air operated services. Other SkyTeam members are expected to gradually relocate to Frankfurt Airport's terminal 3. [more - original PR]