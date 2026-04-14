Korean Air to protect margins in response to ongoing geopolitical volatility
Korean Air announced (13-Apr-2026) plans to protect margins in response to ongoing geopolitical volatility impacting fuel prices and exchange rates. The carrier plans to shift focus toward overseas and transit demand to offset a slowdown in domestic outbound travel. The cargo division will target seasonal volumes and high growth sectors, including AI related industries and K beauty. Korean Air has also introduced company-wide internal cost reduction measures in Apr-2026, and aims to strengthen its financial structure and build a more resilient foundation for long term growth. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Korean Air Cargo adjusted its fuel surcharge from 01-Apr-2026, citing escalating Middle East conflict pressure on operating costs from surging oil prices.1 Korean Air previously guided it would prioritise profitability amid political and economic uncertainties, while bookings remained strong on short/mid-haul leisure routes and it launched new and charter services to markets including Kobe, Tbilisi and Yerevan.2 It also warned cargo volatility could intensify amid US reciprocal tariffs, while targeting AI-related demand and seasonal fresh goods.3