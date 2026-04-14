Korean Air to protect margins in response to ongoing geopolitical volatility

Korean Air announced (13-Apr-2026) plans to protect margins in response to ongoing geopolitical volatility impacting fuel prices and exchange rates. The carrier plans to shift focus toward overseas and transit demand to offset a slowdown in domestic outbound travel. The cargo division will target seasonal volumes and high growth sectors, including AI related industries and K beauty. Korean Air has also introduced company-wide internal cost reduction measures in Apr-2026, and aims to strengthen its financial structure and build a more resilient foundation for long term growth. [more - original PR]