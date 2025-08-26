Korean Air signs agreement with Boeing to purchase 103 aircraft
Korean Air signed (25/26-Aug-2025) an agreement with Boeing to purchase 103 aircraft, comprising 20 777-9s, 25 787-10s, 50 737 MAX 10s and eight 777-8Fs. The purchase agreement is valued at USD36.2 billion and the aircraft "are scheduled to be introduced sequentially through the end of 2030". Korean Air also signed an agreement with GE Aerospace to purchase spare engines for 11 aircraft and for the provision of engine maintenance services for 28 aircraft over a 20 year period, and signed an agreement with CFM International to purchase spare engines for eight aircraft. Korean Air CEO and chairman Walter Cho stated: "This investment is... a critical enabler for our future as a merged airline with Asiana, to ensure that our combined carrier is one of the most competitive airlines in the industry". [more - original PR - Korean] [more - original PR - Boeing - II]
Background ✨
Korean Air previously ordered GEnx and GE9X engines from GE Aerospace to power 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s and signed a comprehensive maintenance agreement for the GE9X engines, making it the first GE9X customer in South Korea1. The airline had earlier finalised contracts with GE Aerospace for spare engines and maintenance for its new Boeing widebody fleet2.