22-Aug-2019 8:40 AM
Korean Air outlines reduced Japan operations amid trade and diplomatic tensions
Korean Air announced (21-Aug-2019) plans to adjust frequency on selected Japan routes, in consideration of decreasing demand due to ongoing South Korea-Japan tensions. Details include:
- Route suspensions:
- Busan-Osaka: 14 times weekly, suspended from 16-Sep-2019;
- Jeju-Tokyo Narita: Three times weekly, suspended from 01-Nov-2019;
- Jeju-Osaka: Four times weekly, suspended from 01-Nov-2019;
- Temporary suspensions:
- Seoul Incheon-Komatsu: Three times weekly, suspended from 29-Sep-2019 to 16-Nov-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Kagoshima: Three times weekly, suspended from 29-Sep-2019 to 16-Nov-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Asahikawa: Five ttimes weekly, suspended from 29-Sep-2019 to 26-Oct-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Osaka/Fukuoka routes, both routes currently operate 28 times weekly, and the frequency will reduce to 21 times weekly between 27-Oct-2019 and 16-Nov-2019;
- Seoul Incheon-Okinawa will be reduced from seven to four times weekly, and Busan-Tokyo Narita/Fukuoka routes from fourteen to seven times weekly, between 29-Sep-2019 and 16-Nov-2019. [more - original PR]