17-Sep-2026 10:35 AM
Korean Air finalises USD45bn purchase agreements for 103 Boeing aircraft and spare engines
Korean Air finalised (16-Sep-2026) agreements totalling USD44.8 billion to acquire aircraft and engines, concluding a procurement plan announced in Aug-2025. The agreements include:
- USD36.2 billion to purchase 103 Boeing aircraft, comprising 20 777-9s, 25 787-10s, 50 737 MAX 10s and eight 777-8Fs;
- USD8.6 billion to purchase spare engines for 21 aircraft from GE Aerospace and CFM International, and for the provision of engine maintenance services for 28 aircraft over a 20 year period. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Boeing]