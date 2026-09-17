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    17-Sep-2026 10:35 AM

    Korean Air finalises USD45bn purchase agreements for 103 Boeing aircraft and spare engines

    Korean Air finalised (16-Sep-2026) agreements totalling USD44.8 billion to acquire aircraft and engines, concluding a procurement plan announced in Aug-2025. The agreements include:

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