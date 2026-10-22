Korean Air expects 'total fuel bill to exceed budget by more than 50%' in 2026: CEO

Korean Air chairman and CEO Walter Cho, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) Korean Air Group's "total group fuel bill this year is projected to exceed budget by more than 50%... driven by the high fuel oil prices". Mr Cho noted: "However, operationally, we actively mitigated fuel burns through strategic fuel reserves, proactively trimming capacity on underperforming and off-peak flights, fuel tankering and calculating optimal flight routes". [more - CAPA TV]