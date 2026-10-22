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    22-Oct-2026 2:57 PM

    Korean Air expects 'total fuel bill to exceed budget by more than 50%' in 2026: CEO

    Korean Air chairman and CEO Walter Cho, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) Korean Air Group's "total group fuel bill this year is projected to exceed budget by more than 50%... driven by the high fuel oil prices". Mr Cho noted: "However, operationally, we actively mitigated fuel burns through strategic fuel reserves, proactively trimming capacity on underperforming and off-peak flights, fuel tankering and calculating optimal flight routes". [more - CAPA TV]

    Background

    Korean Air previously said it planned to protect margins amid geopolitical volatility affecting fuel prices and exchange rates, including internal cost reduction measures introduced in Apr-2026 and a greater focus on overseas/transit demand and targeted cargo sectors such as AI-related industries and K-beauty.1

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