Korean Air and Asiana Airlines to merge and launch as integrated airline in Dec-2026

Korean Air acquired 131.6 million newly issued Asiana shares in Dec-2024, taking a 63.88% stake after investing KRW1.5 trillion, and it said integration would be completed within two years without workforce restructuring.1 The European Commission granted final approval after remedies including divestment of Asiana’s global freight business and support for T’way Air to launch Seoul-Barcelona/Paris/Frankfurt/Rome services, while US approval remained pending.2 Asiana unions objected to the tie-up and urged authorities to revisit the deal, amid plans to sell the cargo business to Air Incheon.3