Koala Airlines CEO responds to ACCC comments on domestic competition

Koala Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, responded (27-Jul-2026) to "significant interest" in the carrier following comments made by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) regarding the need for more competition in the domestic industry. Koala Airlines founder and CEO Bill Astling stated: "To be clear, Koala has had discussions with a number of key aviation and industry participants as part of developing its plans. We have always had a policy of keeping our progress under wraps and Koala does not comment on market speculation or confidential commercial discussions". He added: "What I can say is that we remain firmly committed to establishing a credible third-airline presence in Australia and we continue to make headway towards that objective".