KLM and Schiphol: New Dutch Cabinet considering aviation tax

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Royal Schiphol Group stated (06-Oct-2017) the new Dutch Cabinet is considering an aviation tax, with a view to generate EUR200 million p/a from the sector. The companies referred to the absence of an air tax in Belgium, adding the German Government also "came up with 20 points to strengthen German aviation, including the abolition of the airline tax". The companies emphasised a national Dutch airline tax "does not help the environment" and interferes with maintaining a competitive aviation market. They added: "Aviation in the Netherlands is the only transport sector that fully pays its own infrastructure and its security... In recent years, airlines have contributed more than EUR750 million to sound insulation and compensation for plane damage, which is unique in the world". [more - original PR - Dutch] [more - original PR - Dutch - II]