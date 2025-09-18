KLM: Further increase in Dutch air tax will result in 'unaffordable airfares'

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines stated (17-Sep-2025) a further increase in the Dutch air passenger tax, with a projected revenue of approximately EUR1.1 billion p/a from 2027, will result in "unaffordable airfares for many Dutch travellers". A Markteffect study commissioned by KLM showed that 74% of Dutch travellers would consider departing from Belgium or Germany. 87% of respondents said proceeds from the air passenger tax should be used to support sustainable aviation projects. KLM CEO Marjan Rintel stated: "Since the introduction of the flight tax in 2021, the share of Dutch travellers flying from Düsseldorf and Brussels has already increased by 41% and 20%, respectively, between 2019 and 2024". Ms Rintel added: "We need to invest together in cleaner aviation, for example by supporting alternative fuels. Right now, not a single cent of the tax revenue is going toward making aviation more sustainable". [more - original PR]