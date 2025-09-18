KLM: Further increase in Dutch air tax will result in 'unaffordable airfares'
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines stated (17-Sep-2025) a further increase in the Dutch air passenger tax, with a projected revenue of approximately EUR1.1 billion p/a from 2027, will result in "unaffordable airfares for many Dutch travellers". A Markteffect study commissioned by KLM showed that 74% of Dutch travellers would consider departing from Belgium or Germany. 87% of respondents said proceeds from the air passenger tax should be used to support sustainable aviation projects. KLM CEO Marjan Rintel stated: "Since the introduction of the flight tax in 2021, the share of Dutch travellers flying from Düsseldorf and Brussels has already increased by 41% and 20%, respectively, between 2019 and 2024". Ms Rintel added: "We need to invest together in cleaner aviation, for example by supporting alternative fuels. Right now, not a single cent of the tax revenue is going toward making aviation more sustainable". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airlines for Europe and ACI EUROPE criticised the Dutch Government's planned air passenger tax increase, warning it would harm connectivity, passengers, and investment in aviation decarbonisation. ACI EUROPE's director general argued that such taxes divert resources away from necessary net zero investments and urged for government support to accelerate the sector's transition to sustainability instead of introducing measures that penalise consumers and weaken the sector1.