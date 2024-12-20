KLM completes introduction of new 'Premium Comfort Class'

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines completed (19-Dec-2024) the conversion of all 54 of its Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft to the new 'Premium Comfort Class', following a two year project. The intermediate class, available on long haul services, offers "more space, luxury, and privacy" than economy class, at a lower price point than World Business Class. Depending on the aircraft, the Premium Comfort section features 21 to 28 seats with wider seating, additional legroom, larger screens, footrests and more recline compared to economy. During the conversion of the 777 aircraft, KLM also upgraded World Business Class with new seats that include sliding doors and direct aisle access. [more - original PR]