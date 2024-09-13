13-Sep-2024 10:38 AM
KLM and Aerolineas Argentinas expand codeshare
KLM and Aerolineas Argentinas expanded (12-Sep-2024) their codeshare agreement to add 11 destinations. KLM customers can now connect to Comodoro Rivadavia, Corrientes, Formosa, Jujuy, Neuquen, Posadas, Resistencia, San Carlos de Bariloche, San Juan, San Martin de Los Andes and Tucuman through Buenos Aires. The airlines' existing codeshare already includes destinations such as Asunción, Cordoba, El Calafate, Iguazu Falls, Mendoza, Montevideo, Rosario and Ushuaia. [more - original PR]