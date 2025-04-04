Kiwi.com launches Kiwi.com Guarantee service at CAPA Americas Summit

Kiwi.com, at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, launched (03-Apr-2025) the Kiwi.com Guarantee. The product provides the option of immediate booking credits for customers in the event of a disruption or cancellation, without needing to wait for refunds to be returned. Kiwi.com Guarantee also manages the check-in process to ensure customers "arrive at the airport ready to fly". The product was developed to address the key anxieties of air travellers, including the risk of disruptions and cancellations and ensuring that they have all necessary documents and information. Kiwi.com co-founder and CEO Oliver Dlouhý said the product was developed to complement the existing customer experience offered by airlines. Mr Dlouhý said Kiwi.com Guarantee has been trialled in "a number of key European markets", resulting in a customer satisfaction rating of four out of five and a net promoter score of 70. [more - original PR]