Kiribati announces 'Alert Level 3' for South Tarawa and Betio

Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau stated (20-Jan-2022) the Government of Kiribati will instigate 'Alert Level 3' for the whole of South Tarawa and Betio effective from 24-Jan-2022 to 27-Jan-2022. According to the updates from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services on the contact tracing and the testing of primary contacts, there are two new confirmed positive cases outside the quarantine including one probable case. In Alert Level 3, the following conditions will apply for South Tarawa and Betio only:

Lockdown with 24 hours curfew;

All Government Offices and SOEs will be closed and work remotely from home, except for essential and emergency services;

The private sector will remain open to deliver essential services to the public;

Individuals may only leave their homes for essential work or to access emergency services or for essential food or other shopping;

Access to these emergency services and essential services will be zoned to limit the movement of people;

No public transportation;

All kava bars, liquor bars, and night clubs will be closed;

All kinds of social gatherings are banned;

Buota village in North Tarawa will continue to be under lockdown until further notice. [more - original PR]