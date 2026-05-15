Kinetic and Melbourne Tullamarine Airport break ground on electric depot for SkyBus service

Kinetic and Melbourne Tullamarine Airport broke (12-May-2026) ground on "Australia's first" purpose-built electric double-decker bus depot for the city's SkyBus service. The project forms part of Kinetic's commitment to operate a 100% electric SkyBus fleet in Melbourne by 2031. Kinetic is investing AUD80 million (USD57.7 million) into fleet electrification in Melbourne as part of a contract with Victoria's Government through 2034. Melbourne Airport will deliver the depot construction and site works. The depot will have a 93-bus capacity and house 200 staff when it becomes operational in 1Q2027. Airport chief of property, retail and ground transport Jai McDermott stated: "SkyBus has been part of Melbourne Airport's landside transport story for more than four decades and we're proud to partner with them to deliver a lower-emissions future... Supporting the electrification of SkyBus' high frequency services is also about improving the airport experience, with new electric buses delivering smoother, more comfortable journeys for passengers and our workforce". [more - original PR]