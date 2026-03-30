bp pulse commences works for EV charging bays at Melbourne Airport
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Background ✨
Melbourne Tullamarine Airport progressed its AUD500 million Naarm Way landside access project, including a three-lane express ramp into new free pick-up/drop-off zones and a 19m-wide pedestrian bridge linking terminals to the T123 transport hub, targeting improved access from 4Q2026.1 Melbourne Airport chief of ground transport Jai McDermott said the related road overpass and passenger drop-off works required closing up to 2000 parking spaces and were scheduled for completion in 4Q2026.2 bp pulse previously opened its largest US EV charging hub near Los Angeles International Airport with 48 bays and 400kW/150kW chargers, plus amenities due to open soon.3