Kenya Airways redeploys 777-300ER on Nairobi-London service
Kenya Airways redeployed (17-Jul-2026) Boeing 777-300ER equipment on Nairobi-London Heathrow service. The airline will use the aircraft daily on the route. Kenya Airways stated the reintroduction of the aircraft "will increase passenger and cargo capacity while improving operational flexibility". Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir said the aircraft "provides immediate capacity where it is needed most". Kenya Airways operates 11 times weekly Nairobi-London Heathrow service with 777-300ER and 787-8 aircraft, and five times weekly Nairobi-London Gatwick service with 787-8, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Kenya Airways announced it planned to return a Boeing 777-300ER to service, initially on Nairobi-Mombasa, ahead of international deployment including London from 17-Jul-2026, after the aircraft had been sub-leased to Turkish Airlines.1 Kenya Airways also scheduled an increase in Nairobi-London Gatwick frequency from three to five times weekly from 04-Jul-2026.2