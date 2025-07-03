3-Jul-2025 12:12 PM
Kenya Airways launches Nairobi-London Gatwick service
Kenya Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (02-Jul-2025) the launch of three times weekly Nairobi-London Gatwick service. The carrier also operates daily Nairobi-London Heathrow service.
Background ✨
Kenya Airways commenced deployment of Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its daily Nairobi-London Heathrow service from 16-Jan-2025, replacing the A330-300 previously used on the route1. British Airways planned to boost its London Heathrow-Nairobi frequency to 10 times weekly between 10-Jul-2025 and 18-Aug-2025, also utilising Boeing 787-8 equipment2.