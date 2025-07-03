Kenya Airways launches Nairobi-London Gatwick service

Kenya Airways commenced deployment of Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its daily Nairobi-London Heathrow service from 16-Jan-2025, replacing the A330-300 previously used on the route1. British Airways planned to boost its London Heathrow-Nairobi frequency to 10 times weekly between 10-Jul-2025 and 18-Aug-2025, also utilising Boeing 787-8 equipment2.