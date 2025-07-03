Loading
3-Jul-2025 12:12 PM

Kenya Airways launches Nairobi-London Gatwick service

Kenya Airways, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (02-Jul-2025) the launch of three times weekly Nairobi-London Gatwick service. The carrier also operates daily Nairobi-London Heathrow service.

Background ✨

Kenya Airways commenced deployment of Boeing 787-8 aircraft on its daily Nairobi-London Heathrow service from 16-Jan-2025, replacing the A330-300 previously used on the route1. British Airways planned to boost its London Heathrow-Nairobi frequency to 10 times weekly between 10-Jul-2025 and 18-Aug-2025, also utilising Boeing 787-8 equipment2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More