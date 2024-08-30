Kenya Airways CEO: Middle Eastern carriers expansion could undermine Africa’s aviation growth

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka stated that due to Africa's size, "aviation is critical for economic development and that is what the Middle East carriers have realised" (Business Daily Africa/Bizna Kenya, 28/29-Aug-2024). Mr Allan Kilavuka believes the Middle Eastern carriers "want to kick in now and take advantage of the potential", adding "some of these carriers or investors are not necessarily good for Kenya or Africa because their aim is to grow their hub, yet what we are interested in is to grow our hub here". He continued: "If you do not create big aviation hubs in Africa, you will in effect be creating a big hub elsewhere".