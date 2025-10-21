Loading
Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways launch codeshare to 19 destinations

Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways launched (20-Oct-2025) codeshare services to 19 destinations, effective for travel from 26-Oct-2025, with plans to add more destinations "in the near future". Details include:

The codeshare is the first major milestone in the airlines' partnership, which was signed in Jul-2025. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Background ✨

Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways signed an MoU in Jul-2025 outlining intentions for a strategic partnership, including codeshare arrangements and increased frequencies between Kenya and Doha. Under the agreement, Qatar Airways planned to introduce a third daily Doha-Nairobi frequency and Kenya Airways was to operate a Mombasa-Doha service, marketed by Qatar Airways, from winter 20251.

