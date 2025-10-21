21-Oct-2025 12:50 PM
Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways launch codeshare to 19 destinations
Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways launched (20-Oct-2025) codeshare services to 19 destinations, effective for travel from 26-Oct-2025, with plans to add more destinations "in the near future". Details include:
- Served by Qatar Airways: Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dhaka, Islamabad, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Malé, Muscat, Singapore and Tokyo Narita;
- Served by Kenya Airways: Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Juba, Lilongwe, Livingstone, Nampula and Victoria Falls.
The codeshare is the first major milestone in the airlines' partnership, which was signed in Jul-2025. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
Background ✨
Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways signed an MoU in Jul-2025 outlining intentions for a strategic partnership, including codeshare arrangements and increased frequencies between Kenya and Doha. Under the agreement, Qatar Airways planned to introduce a third daily Doha-Nairobi frequency and Kenya Airways was to operate a Mombasa-Doha service, marketed by Qatar Airways, from winter 20251.