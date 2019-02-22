22-Feb-2019 1:18 PM
Kasteli/New Heraklion Airport contract signed with GEK Terna
Greece's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Spirtzis announced (21-Feb-2019) the signing and parliament ratification contract with GEK Terna for construction and concession of Kasteli/New Heraklion Airport. The new airport project covers construction of a 72,000sqm terminal, 3200m runway, apron area with more than 30 remote and contact parking positions and connecting roadways and commercial zone, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Greek] [more - original PR - II - Greek]