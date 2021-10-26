Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2021 3:58 PM

KAC preparing seven airports for the resumption of scheduled international services

Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) announced (25-Oct-2021) it is undertaking efforts to ensure seven KAC airports are prepared for the resumption of scheduled international services in the coming months, including ensuring that internationally recognised COVID-19 PCR testing procedures are in place. The airports comprise Seoul Gimpo International Airport, Jeju International Airport, Busan Gimhae Airport, Daegu International Airport, Cheongju International Airport, Muan International Airport and Yangyang International Airport. [more - original PR - Korean]

