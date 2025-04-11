JSX 'fighting' for the right to compete under existing law: CEO

JSX CEO Alex Wilcox, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "Every time you turn around, there's a new bill in congress trying to overturn our business model, and this is just entrenched interests". Mr Wilcox said: "A third of my time over the last four years has been spent fighting for the right to compete under existing law". He added: "They keep trying to change the rules to put us out of business", noting: "Change has its enemies".