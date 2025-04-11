Loading
11-Apr-2025 3:56 PM

JSX 'fighting' for the right to compete under existing law: CEO

JSX CEO Alex Wilcox, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "Every time you turn around, there's a new bill in congress trying to overturn our business model, and this is just entrenched interests". Mr Wilcox said: "A third of my time over the last four years has been spent fighting for the right to compete under existing law". He added: "They keep trying to change the rules to put us out of business", noting: "Change has its enemies".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More