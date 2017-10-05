Joon to operate six A320s on launch, affirms positioning as 'not a low cost airline'

Air France-KLM regional manager for Occitanie Jean-Jacques Labadie confirmed (04-Oct-2017) Joon will operate six A320s on commencement of operations on 01-Dec-2017. The carrier intends to add four ling haul aircraft for the norther summer schedule in 2018. It has set a target at "18 medium haul aircraft and ten A350 long haul aircraft for 2020" said Mr Labadie. The plans would make Joon the second largest French airline by 2020, according to Mr Labadie, who emphasised: "Joon is not a low cost airline... On board, the offer will be in line with Air France's quality standards, including a 'business' class. Joon's target is millennials". [more - original PR - French]