Joby Aviation to acquire Blade Air Mobility's passenger business

Joby Aviation entered (04-Aug-2025) a definitive agreement to purchase Blade Air Mobility's urban air mobility passenger business, including operations in the US and Europe, and the Blade brand. Joby will pay Blade up to USD125 million in stock or cash and the transaction is expected to close "in the coming weeks". Blade's passenger operations will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary of Joby. Joby aims to accelerate its commercialisation while reducing infrastructure investment requirements and customer acquisition costs by using Blade's existing infrastructure and gradually transitioning its passenger base from helicopters to Joby aircraft. Blade handled more than 50,000 passengers in 2024 from a network of 12 urban terminals, including dedicated lounge and terminal bases at New York John F Kennedy International Airport and New York Newark Liberty International Airport. Blade's medical division is not included in the transaction and will remain a separate public company, but will partner with Joby on medical transportation. [more - original PR]