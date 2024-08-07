Joby Aviation applies for electric aircraft certification in Australia

Joby Aviation applied (06-Aug-2024) to the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) for its electric air taxi to be certified for use in Australia. The electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200mph. The company has completed over 33,000 miles of all electric flight with full scale prototype aircraft. CEO JoeBen Bevirt stated: "We're incredibly excited about the potential for air taxis to offer new and more sustainable ways to travel around Australia's global cities". Mr Bevirt said: "With commercial powered-lift operations already considered in CASA's regulatory frameworks, we're pleased to be working with Australian authorities using a regulatory path to market that is actively being pursued by numerous countries around the world". [more - original PR]