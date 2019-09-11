Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport master plan review receives CAAC approval

Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport master plan review recently received (10-Sep-2019) approval from CAAC. The new master plan positions the airport as a large regional hub airport with three terminal, four runways, includes three category 4E runways and one category 4F runway. The airport will target 50 million passengers, 500,000 tonnes cargo and 383,000 aircraft movements p/a by 2030, 80 million passengers, 1.5 million tonnes cargo and 593,000 aircraft movements p/a by 2050. The approval of new master plan lays solid foundation for the airport's phase two expansion project, includes the construction of two 3600m runway, 550,000sqm terminal two, one 300,000sqm ground transportation centre and new high speed railway and urban rail transit. [more - original PR - Chinese]