Jin Air records USD11m operating loss in 3Q2019

Jin Air reported (14-Nov-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019:

Operating revenue: KRW223.9 billion (USD187.4 million), -18.7% year-on-year; Ancillary: KRW16.1 billion (USD13.5 million), +18.4%;

Operating costs: KRW37 billion (USD198.4 million), -5.1%;

Operating profit (loss): (KRW13.1 billion) (USD11 million), compared to a profit of KRW25.7 billion in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (KRW18.1 billion) (USD15.1 million), compared to a profit of KRW18.7 billion in p-c-p;

Passengers: 2.1 million, -7%;

Passenger load factor: 82%, -4ppts; Domestic: 89%, -2.9ppts; International: 78%, -5ppts;

Yield: KRW67 (USD 5.6 cents), -13%; Domestic: KRW128 (USD 10.7 cents), stable; International: KRW59 (USD 4.9 cents), -18%;

Total assets: KRW724.1 billion (USD606 million);

Total liabilities: KRW483.9 billion (USD405 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at KRW1 = USD0.000837