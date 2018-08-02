Become a CAPA Member
2-Aug-2018 12:16 PM

Jetstar Group has developed a 'considerable' brand presence in Japan

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2018) the carrier has managed to develop a "considerable" brand presence in Japan, and this give the airline a "fantastic base to build on". Mr Evans also noted that the Japanese market as a significant opportunity for the development of long haul services, but entering the market at the moment would be "hugely distracting" for the airline. 

