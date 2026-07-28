Jetstar EM commercial: Aligned industry approach would help regional airports

Jetstar Airways executive manager (EM) commercial Scott Zeglin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) an aligned industry approach would help regional airports, adding this would give airlines the confidence to "stick their neck out for new opportunity that may have more risk than existing markets". On contested catchments, Mr Zeglin said Jetstar has seen "positive opportunities" to tap into a changing demographic and population.