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    28-Jul-2026 3:09 PM

    Jetstar EM commercial: Aligned industry approach would help regional airports

    Jetstar Airways executive manager (EM) commercial Scott Zeglin, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) an aligned industry approach would help regional airports, adding this would give airlines the confidence to "stick their neck out for new opportunity that may have more risk than existing markets". On contested catchments, Mr Zeglin said Jetstar has seen "positive opportunities" to tap into a changing demographic and population.

    Background

    Jetstar previously emphasised that launching new routes required government, tourism and airport support, and that airports needed to understand LCC requirements such as fast turns, efficient terminal design and low marginal costs per passenger, alongside incentives for growth1 2.

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