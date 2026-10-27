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    27-Oct-2026 5:16 PM

    Jetstar commences Brisbane-Western Sydney service

    Jetstar Airways commenced (27-Oct-2026) three times weekly Brisbane-Western Sydney service with A320 equipment on 27-Oct-2026. The service will add approximately 58,000 seats p/a between Brisbane and Sydney. Western Sydney Airport International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport is Brisbane Airport's 64th domestic destination. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Western Sydney International Airport conducted an A320 trial passenger flight with Jetstar as part of its operational readiness programme ahead of scheduled commercial passenger services from 25-Oct-2026, with Western Sydney Airport COO Matt Duffy noting thousands of trial participants were expected by Oct-20261. Qantas Group previously said Jetstar planned Western Sydney to Gold Coast, Melbourne Tullamarine and Brisbane services from 25-Oct-2026, with QantasLink E190 flights from 28-Mar-2027 and a Qantas freighter launch on 27-Jul-20262.

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