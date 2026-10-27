Jetstar commences Brisbane-Western Sydney service

Western Sydney International Airport conducted an A320 trial passenger flight with Jetstar as part of its operational readiness programme ahead of scheduled commercial passenger services from 25-Oct-2026, with Western Sydney Airport COO Matt Duffy noting thousands of trial participants were expected by Oct-20261. Qantas Group previously said Jetstar planned Western Sydney to Gold Coast, Melbourne Tullamarine and Brisbane services from 25-Oct-2026, with QantasLink E190 flights from 28-Mar-2027 and a Qantas freighter launch on 27-Jul-20262.