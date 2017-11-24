Jetstar Asia grows passenger numbers without expanding fleet

Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi, speaking on CAPA TV, reported (07-Nov-2017) the airline has been able to add 400,000 passengers p/a without expanding its fleet. Jetstar Asia carried 3.9 million passengers in 2013, when it operated 19 A320s. It cut back to 18 A320s in early 2014 and has since maintained the fleet at that level. In 2016 the airline carried 4.3 million passengers and traffic was up another 2% through the first three quarters of 2017. Load factor improvements have partially driven the higher passenger numbers. [more - CAPA TV]