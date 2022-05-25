25-May-2022 11:06 AM
Jetstar Airways to resume operations between Japan and Australia
Jetstar Airways announced (24-May-2022) plans to resume operations between Japan and Australia, which have been suspended for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The LCC plans to resume the following services with Boeing 787 aircraft:
- Cairns-Tokyo Narita: Five times weekly from 21-Jul-2022;
- Cairns-Osaka Kansai: Four times weekly from 26-Jul-2022;
- Gold Coast-Tokyo Narita: Three times weekly from 02-Aug-2022. [more - original PR]