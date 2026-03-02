Jetstar Airways to commence Perth-Christchurch service in Oct-2026

Jetstar announced multiple New Zealand network additions, including a seasonal Brisbane-Queenstown service from 15-Jun-2026, after carrying more than 700,000 trans-Tasman passengers in 2025 (+9% YoY)1. Christchurch Airport previously said Jetstar launched daily Christchurch-Hamilton and expanded Auckland and Melbourne capacity, lifting its Christchurch seat offering to more than 1.9 million2. Jetstar also deployed A321LRs from Perth, including three times weekly Perth-Manila from 27-Nov-2025, and planned to base a fifth A321LR in Perth by Mar-20263.