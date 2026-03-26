Jetstar Airways launches Sunshine Coast-Bali-Singapore service

Jetstar scheduled the three times weekly Sunshine Coast–Bali–Singapore service with A321LRs from 25-Mar-2026, adding 70,000 seats p/a and becoming its 10th direct Australia–Bali link.1 Jetstar also planned to lift Newcastle–Bali from three to four times weekly from 29-Mar-2026, citing strong demand and promoting onward Singapore connections via Denpasar.2 Jetstar was scheduled to trim Melbourne Tullamarine–Bali from four daily to 24 weekly from 18-Mar-2026, then to 23 weekly from 04-Apr-2026.3