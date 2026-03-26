Jetstar Airways launches Sunshine Coast-Bali-Singapore service
Jetstar Airways launched (25-Mar-2026) three times weekly Sunshine Coast-Bali-Singapore service with A321LR equipment. The service is one of four new routes to Bali launched by the LCC over the past year, following the introduction of services from the Gold Coast, Newcastle and Melbourne Avalon. Jetstar operates 11 routes and 210 weekly frequencies from Australia to Bali. [more - original PR - Jetstar Airways] [more - original PR - Sunshine Coast Airport] [more - original PR - Angkasa Pura II]
Background ✨
Jetstar scheduled the three times weekly Sunshine Coast–Bali–Singapore service with A321LRs from 25-Mar-2026, adding 70,000 seats p/a and becoming its 10th direct Australia–Bali link.1 Jetstar also planned to lift Newcastle–Bali from three to four times weekly from 29-Mar-2026, citing strong demand and promoting onward Singapore connections via Denpasar.2 Jetstar was scheduled to trim Melbourne Tullamarine–Bali from four daily to 24 weekly from 18-Mar-2026, then to 23 weekly from 04-Apr-2026.3