Jetstar Airways launches Brisbane-Cebu service
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Jetstar Airways' Brisbane-Cebu service formed part of a broader international expansion, including new services such as Brisbane-Rarotonga and Brisbane-Queenstown, with the latter described by Jetstar Group CEO Stephanie Tully as the LCC's seventh new international route out of Queensland in 2025, marking its largest ever Queensland and Tasman network expansion1 2. The Cebu route contributed to more than 108,000 additional annual seats from Australia to the Philippines3.