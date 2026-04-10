JetSMART introduces 'All You Can Fly' membership product

JetSMART previously launched the JetSMART GO! subscription scheme, allowing passengers to travel with zero fare up to 12 times p/a for CLP16,000 per month, excluding other charges.1 JetSMART also expanded its partnership with American Airlines’ AAdvantage programme, enabling members to redeem miles on all JetSMART services across South America.2 Elsewhere, Frontier Airlines launched a GoWild pass offering unlimited travel until Apr-2027.3