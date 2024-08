JetBlue Airways CFO Ursula Hurley, via the carrier's 2Q2024 earnings call, reported (30-Jul-2024) the carrier is deferring 44 A321neo aircraft deliveries to 2030 and beyond. The aircraft was previously scheduled to be delivered between 2025 and 2029. JetBlue now expects to take delivery of 60 aircraft through 2029, with 56 of the remaining aircraft being A220 aircraft.