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    20-Apr-2026 12:33 PM

    JetBlue Airways announces trans-Atlantic services for 2026

    JetBlue Airways announced (16-Apr-2026) the following trans-Atlantic services for 2026:

    Background ✨

    JetBlue previously launched daily Boston-Madrid and Boston-Edinburgh on 22-May-2025 with A321neo equipment, operating Edinburgh seasonally to 25-Oct-2025.1 It also launched seasonal daily Dublin services from Boston and New York JFK through 30-Sep-2024 using A321neo aircraft, with Aer Lingus and Delta also on both routes.2 JetBlue planned daily Boston-Barcelona from 16-Apr-2026 and daily Boston-Milan from 11-May-2026 with A321s, facing Iberia on Barcelona but no other carrier on Milan.3 Delta scheduled new Boston-Madrid from 16-May-2026 and planned to resume Boston-Barcelona and Boston-Milan in May-2026.4 JetBlue also cancelled planned 2026 resumptions including Boston-Asheville and Hartford-Los Angeles.5

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