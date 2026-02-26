Jet2.com winter 2025/26 capacity up 7% and summer 2026 capacity up 8%
Jet2 plc’s six months ended 30-Sep-2025 traffic showed 14.1 million passengers (+5.6% YoY) on 16.0 million seats (+7.6%), with load factor down 1.6pp to 88.2%1. It previously trimmed winter 2025/26 on-sale seats from 5.8 million to 5.6 million amid a “less certain consumer environment” and more pronounced late booking trends since Jul-20252. easyJet holidays CEO Garry Wilson said Jet2.com’s impending London Gatwick launch did not appear to be slowing demand there3.